Dubai: As expected, the banter has started! Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets on Sunday in Dubai during their T20 World Cup opener to register their first-ever win over India in World Cups. After the game, ex-Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took a cheeky jibe at Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan had suggested that Pakistan should just give India a walkover because he reckoned they will never come out on top in World Cups.

In a lighthearted dig at Akhtar, Harbhajan had told broadcaster Star Sports: "I have told Shoaib Akhtar that what is the point of playing against us? You should just give us a walkover."

After the game, Akhtar had his say. On his YouTube channel, he said: "Haan Bhaaji, walkover dena hai? Nahi dena hai? Achcha. Kya kar sakte hai. Enjoy the day (Yeah Bhajji, we should give a walkover? No? Okay. What can we do)".

After the game, India captain Virat Kohli admitted that his team was “outplayed” in all departments by Pakistan in a high-octane thriller. With their backs against the wall, Kohli stated that there’s no “need to press the panic button” and his players will come back strongly in the upcoming games of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Chasing 152 for victory after putting India in, Pakistan completed the task in 17.5 overs, leaving the Indian team and its millions of fans stunned. “We did not execute the things that we wanted to but credit is certainly due – they (Pakistan) outplayed us today,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.