New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik grabbed headlines when he bowled the fastest delivery in the history of the Indian Premier League by an Indian against Royal Challengers on Wednesday, clocking at 153 kph beating Navdeep Saini's previous record of 152.85 kph. Now with his impressive performance, the J&K pacer got himself a call-up from the National team to be the net-bowler for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

"Yes, he will be staying back with the team as net bowler. He was impressive in the IPL and we feel it will be a good idea to have the batsmen face him at the nets. It will also be a good exposure for him to bowl to the quality batsmen like Kohli and Rohit," a source told ANI.

Earlier, pace sensation Malik had said that bowling fast comes naturally to him and ever since the starting, he has bowled quickly to disrupt the batters' concentration.

“From the very starting, I used to bowl fast. When I played cricket with Cosco ball, I used to bowl fast then also. We used to play one over matches and I used to run in and bowl fast yorkers. In 2018, U-19 trials came and I was bowling, the selectors saw me. I was bowling with jogger shoes, then my friend gave me spike shoes and I then came into the U-19 team. Then I played Under-23 cricket,” Malik told teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a video posted on iplt20.com.

“In 2018, I was practicing regularly. After Under-23, I played Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy. I thank the SRH franchise for giving me an opportunity. Irfan Pathan came and he told me where I can improve. I was scared at first when I had to bowl to Warner and Williamson in the nets. I prayed to God that I just bowl good balls. I kept on learning and this has helped me,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)