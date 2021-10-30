Dubai: On the eve of the do-or-die clash versus New Zealand, India captain Virat Kohli came out in support of fast bowler Mohammed Shami – who was subject to trolls after the loss against Pakistan. Calling it the most ‘pathetic thing, Kohli said everybody has the right to express their opinion but that does not mean discriminating against someone.Also Read - LIVE South Africa vs Sri Lanka Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Shamsi on a Roll, Sri Lanka in Trouble

"To me attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion, but I personally have never even thought of discriminating against someone over their religion," Kohli said.

Kohli stated that Shami has won India many games in the past and hence the side backs him to the hilt.

“People take out their frustrations because they have no understanding of the fact that Mohammed Shami has won India a number of matches. If people can overlook that and his passion for the country. Honestly, I don’t want to waste even one minute of my life on them. We stand by him fully, back him 200 percent,” he added.

“Our brotherhood can’t be shaken,” he soncluded.