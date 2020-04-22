While cricket behind closed doors is being contemplated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq feels cricket matches, including the T20 World Cup, should be played in front of spectators or else it will lose its charm. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Has Penned, Sung and Directed a Song on Hope ‘Avirum Anbum’ During Lockdown

"I personally feel T20 World Cup, if it happens, should take place with crowds as its charm is something else for players and everyone involved," Imam said in a video conferencing chat facilitated by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

While the cash-rich Indian Premier League is postponed indefinitely, there is huge uncertainty over the T20 World Cup as well which is slated to take place in Australia later in the year from October 18 to November 15.

Imam felt that it is up to the ICC to take a call and whatever it decides will be respected.

“But this will be decided by ICC and we will respect that. Let’s hope for the best. We also need to ensure players and crowd safety,” said the 24-year old left-handed batsman.

Imam said there were a few Pakistan Super League matches behind closed doors and it was strange.

“We played 1-2 matches in PSL without spectators and it was a strange feeling. So we will respect the board’s decision. But personally I feel it is better with crowds as the charm is more. You need to travel in planes, stay in hotels so I feel safety should always be top priority.”