Dubai: England pacer Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a right thigh strain. As his replacement, Reece Topley, another left-arm pacer, has been promoted from reserves to the main squad. Mills had been England's joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament till now alongside Adil Rashid, taking seven wickets at an average of 15.42 and economy rate of 8.

"England bowler Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain. Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury. Surrey's Reece Topley has been added to the England World Cup squad following his role as travelling reserve," said a statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

Mills limped off the field during England's Group 1 match in Super 12 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday. Just before bowling his fourth delivery in the 14th over, the 29-year-old ran in to bowl and stopped mid-way. He had a word with captain Eoin Morgan and then walked off the field. Mills did not return for the rest of the match as England won by 26 runs.

Mills had made an international comeback through the Men’s T20 World Cup after the T20I series on tour to India in February 2017. His comeback story was a heart-warming one, coming after a long battle with injuries, including a stress fracture last winter which required him to wear a back brace for three months. After superlative performances in the T20 Blast as well as The Hundred, Mills was a stunning inclusion in England’s squad for the mega event.

England have won all their matches so far in the Super 12 phase of the tournament, solidifying their place in the semifinals. A win against South Africa in their last Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday will see the 2010 champions top the group standings.