Dubai: Despite achieving outstanding success across all formats – New Zealand aka. Black Caps have always been considered as the underdogs ahead of any major ICC event. However, that doesn’t seem to bother the ‘cool and calm’ skipper Kane Williamson, who played down the hype around their big final against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021. Calling it “a one-off match for us”, Williamson said the focus remains on winning the trophy and extending their incredible run in the tournament. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Also Read - Mathew Hayden Recalls Pakistan's Semifinal Loss vs Australia in T20 World Cup 2021: Scenes of Complete Devastation in Dressing Room

“I mean look, it (underdog tag) sort of does not have anything to do with us, we focus on our cricket, try our best and we want to keep improving as a team. The different tags is not something we control,” said Williamson said during a virtual media interaction on the eve of the title clash. Also Read - Blue is the Colour of Money in Cricket

From reaching back-to-back ODI World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019, to winning the inaugural World Test Championship in June this year, the Black Caps have been one of the most consistent sides in world cricket. Also Read - Kane Williamson vs Adam Zampa to David Warner vs Tim Southee; Key Player Battles

“It’s a reflection of a lot of hard work, but tomorrow’s is a one-off match and for us, it is about trying to make those small adjustments again and keep the focus really close and what it needs to be,” Williamson added.



“The side has been operating well as a collective and certainly playing for each other. For us, it’s important that we’ve try to grow and learn throughout and I think we’ve seen that a little bit. And tomorrow’s another opportunity.”

The last time the two rivals met in the final — 2015 ODI World Cup — New Zealand were bowled out for just 183 with Australia cantering home in the 34th over for the loss of three wickets.

But the Kiwis have peaked at the right time here, firing on all cylinders to oust 2019 ODI World Cup champions England with a superlative batting show from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham in the first semifinal.

“It would be quite an achievement. But where it stands at the moment is there’s a game of cricket to play and for us it’s about focusing on that and looking to go out there and implement those things that are important to us.

“So that is very much where we are at the moment,” said Williamson.

In the semifinals, wicketkeeper Devon Conway also played a crucial hand of 46 runs during his 82-run partnership with Mitchell for the fourth wicket, but he will miss the final as he broke his hand when he punched his bat after getting out against England.

“The loss of Devon is a big one, he’s been a big part of all formats for us and it’s disappointing. It’s really a freak thing to happen. But we’re keeping our focus on the task,” Williamson said.

On paper, New Zealand have played Australia 212 times across the three formats and won only 51 times — their worst win-loss record against any team in international cricket.

“When you play each other I suppose both teams get a reasonable look at one another. Probably not too many advantages to either side, except that we do play each other and have done so recently on a number of occasions and had some really good contests.

“It’s great that we’re playing our neighbour on the other side of the world and in a World Cup final, and a really exciting prospect for both teams. It’s another match and another opportunity for us as a team to go,” Williamson said.