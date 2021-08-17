Dubai: The schedule for the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is out and the big talking point is India versus Pakistan match. The Virat Kohli-led side plays their tournament opener on October 14 against Pakistan. It is expected to be a high-octane game. The first game of the tournament would see hosts Oman taking on Papua New Guinea in a Group B encounter of Round 1 on October 17. Scotland would take on Bangladesh in the second match of the opening day.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Reacts After Virat Kohli-Led India Beat England at Lord's

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia – making up Group A – will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

Super12

The second round of the tournament – the Super12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

