T20 World Cup 2021: Despite the Indian Premier League taking place in the UAE, there is a palpable buzz around upcoming India versus Pakistan mega-clash at the T20 World Cup. While fans have already started speculating about playing 11s for the match, it would be a great occasion as the arch-rivals would face-off in an international cricket match for the first time after the 2019 World Cup.Also Read - IPL 2021: Jason Holder Lavishes Praise on Umran Malik After J&K Pacer Records Fastest Ball of Tournament

So, who are the big Indian stars who may not make the playing XI? Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Praises Yuzvendra Chahal Despite Loss vs SRH, Says 'He is Bowling Pretty Well'

Hardik Pandya: The MI allrounder has been far from his best. In the ongoing IPL, he has not been at his best, and then the injury concerns that he brings to the table may not be ideal in getting him picked for the XI. Also, the plaudits believe there is no point playing Hardik if he is not chipping in with the ball. Axar Patel, who has been in good form, may be preferred over the MI star. Also Read - IPL 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals Plan Against AB de Villiers After SRH Beat RCB

Ravi Ashwin: Given Varun Chakravarthy’s hot form in the IPL, he may get the nod over the more experienced Ashwin – who has not been at his best. Chakravarthy has been one of the big reasons for KKR’s success in the UAE leg.

Suryakumar Yadav: The MI top-order batter is out of form and that would be a big concern with no Shreyas Iyer in the squad. One gets the feeling that Ishan Kishan may just edge SKY to the playing XI. Kishan hit form in MI’s last match against Rajasthan Royals.

India’s 15-member squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standbys: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer.

India’s Predicted XI vs Pak: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.