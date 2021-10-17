Dubai: Former Australia batter Mike Hussey is optimistic about his country’s chances at the men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Despite Australia not winning a T20I series since February 2020 and losing the series to England, India, New Zealand, West Indies, and Bangladesh, Hussey feels that Australia can do well if they adapt to the UAE conditions.Also Read - Live Score Bangladesh vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Updates: Mahmudullah Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl

"I'm actually pretty optimistic about Australia's chances. I think we've got a really good team, a dangerous team. If they can get their confidence up, adapt well to the conditions, then I think it's a pretty darn good team. Hopefully, they can get on a roll," Hussey told foxsports.com.au on Sunday.

Hussey was in praise of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was in great nick for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL 2021 in the UAE. Maxwell had scored 513 runs, including six half-centuries in 15 matches for Bangalore at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10 to be the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL 2021.

“He’s been great to watch. He’s been on fire. He’s been confident and the good thing is it’s in those conditions in the UAE (he has performed). So hopefully he can carry his IPL form into the World cup becaose he’s going to be a critical member of the team. It’s a tough role to play there in the middle order in T20 cricket so if you’ve got someone who’s in top form and on top of their game then we’ve seen he can be a match-winner on his own.”

Australia will begin their men’s T20 World Cup campaign in the Super 12 against South Africa on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.