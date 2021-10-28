Dubai: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc might not be available for the match against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 1 match, owing to a leg injury he suffered during training. Although his injury has been closely monitored by the Australian team management, his condition has not improved much after he was seen limping off and in a lot of pain during the nets on Wednesday, according to several reports in the Australian media.Also Read - Quinton de Kock Commits To Taking the Knee, Says Not A Racist As Black Lives Matter to Him Since He Was Born

Starc, one of the world’s top white-ball bowlers, was seen limping and apparently in pain at a nets session at the ICC Academy here on Wednesday evening. Also Read - Ashes: I Am At My Best When I Am Up Against the Wall, Says Out-of-Form David Warner

The left-arm pacer was hit just above the right knee while bowling during a net session on Tuesday evening and appeared to be in obvious discomfort. Also Read - T20 WC: India Will Win This World Cup, Virender Sehwag Gives Prediction For Virat Kohli-Led Side

Though Starc trained and bowled on Wednesday with a compression sleeve on his right leg, he was escorted out of the nets by medical staff before hobbling away for more treatment, appearing in serious discomfort, according to one of the reports.

While the Australian team management is yet to inform them officially about his injury and diagnosis, Starc could miss Thursday’s clash against Sri Lanka.

In case Starc is not available, Ashton Agar is likely to come in the playing XI as a replacement.

Starc claimed 2/32 off four overs i’ Australia’s win against South Africa.

(With IANS Inputs)