Dubai: What is the ideal stance of a wicket-keeper? How much should he crouch? If you are looking for answers to any of these questions then you don't have to look too far away than former India captain MS Dhoni. One of the finest keepers to have taken the field, Dhoni is not an ideal textbook wicket-keeper but his unorthodox nature sets him apart and in his career spanning almost two decades, his out-of-the-box thinking behind the stumps has always been the talking point and have come in handy for India in crucial stages of a big match.

With Dhoni calling time in his international career, Rishabh Pant has been given the responsibility to fill in the big boots and while he is still improving as a keeper, Pant still has a long way to go. With Dhoni being the mentor of the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup held in UAE and Oman, the one to benefit most from his presence would be the 24-year-old Delhi born keeper.

On Wednesday, during the warm-up match between India and Australia, by the look of things it seems that the 40-year-old former captain of India was seen showing Pant how much does a wicket-keeper need to crouch or what can be the ideal stance of a wicket-keeper, subtle hand movements and how much apart both the feet need to be to move quickly on either sides.

India went on to win their second warm-up game against Australia by 9 wickets with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav coming to the party with the bat in hand after restricting the Aussies to a score of 152 for 5 in 20 overs. India reached the total with 13 balls to spare.