Dubai: It may come as a major setback for New Zealand as star opener Martin Guptill picked up a tie injury on Tuesday during the game against Pakistan. It was a delivery from Haris Rauf that hit his big toe before he was dismissed for 17.

"We'll see how he scrubs up overnight," coach Gary Stead told. "He looked a little discomfort after the game and it may take 24-28 hours to see how it goes."

Guptill is a key player in the NZ side and after the five-wicket loss against Pakistan, they would have to beat India to keep their semis hopes alive. If Guptill misses the game on Sunday versus India, it would not augur well for the Blackcaps.

Meanwhile, pacer Haris Rauf led a clinical bowling display with an excellent four-wicket haul before Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali’s onslaught as Pakistan completed “revenge” against New Zealand for a recent off-field snub with a five-wicket win in the T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Most of the top-order batters, except for opener Mohammad Rizwan (33), struggled but the experienced Malik (26 not out off 20 balls) and number seven Ali (27 not out off 12) flourished towards the end with a 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take Pakistan home with eight balls to spare.

This was Pakistan’s second consecutive win after their comprehensive 10-wicket victory over India on Sunday. The New Zealand team, playing in its first match, had recently withdrawn from a scheduled series against Pakistan after landing there, citing a security threat that, according to the host country, did not exist.

India take on New Zealand on October 31 (Sunday).