Dubai: No Indian cricket team player was picked in the ICC’s ‘Team of The Tournament’ as Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named the leader of the best playing XI announced on Monday. With the T20 World Cup 2021 coming to an end, International Cricket Council (ICC) released the ‘Team of the Tournament’ that includes players from six different countries who made the cut to the star-studded lineup. On Sunday, David Warner-Mitchell Marsh’s brilliant half-centuries powered Australia to their maiden World T20 title, they beat New Zealand by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.Also Read - T20 World Cup: ICC Should Ensure Level-Playing Field For Both Teams, Says Sunil Gavaskar

The ICC’s T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the Tournament – features players from winning team – Australia, runners-up New Zealand, semifinalists Pakistan, and England. Players from Sri Lanka and South Africa also feature in the star-studded lineup. Opening batter Warner, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and seamer Josh Hazlewood all made the cut for Australia after helping steer their side to their first-ever T20 World Cup title. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal on His Equation With Rohit Sharma Ahead of India-New Zealand T20I Series

‘Player of the Tournament’ Warner and Jos Buttler have been picked as the openers, followed by captain Babar at the crucial No.3 spot. Moeen Ali is the lone all-rounder with Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka and South Africa’s Aiden Markram being the number four and number five, respectively. Also Read - Salman Butt Makes BIG Statement on Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri After Team India's Debacle in T20 World Cup 2021

The team has two spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Zampa; three seamers in: Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje and Hazlewood.

The @upstox Most Valuable Team of the Tournament has been announced 🌟 Does your favourite player feature in the XI? Read: https://t.co/J3iDmN976U pic.twitter.com/SlbuMw7blo — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2021



India were ousted at the group league stage after being thrashed by Pakistan and New Zealand before winning three inconsequential games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

There were also spots for England’s Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper and New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult, besides Pakistan’s Babar as captain and Sri Lanka star Hasaranga — the tournament’s leading wicket-taker — in the line-up.

One of the jury members, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, said: “As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad.

“The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue. This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final.”

T20 World Cup 2021 – Team of The Tournament –

David Warner (Australia)

Jos Buttler (wk) (England)

Babar Azam (captain, Pakistan)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Aiden Markram (South Africa)

Moeen Ali (England)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

12th: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).