Dubai: In what would come as a big setback for South Africa ahead of their game versus Windies on Tuesday, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for the Super 12 game. This would be a major setback also because earlier in the year – when the two sides met – de Kock was the leading run-getter with 255 runs with no other player from either side even reaching 180.

"I think that would be the one I would highlight and like to show a better batting display. Quinny is out and Reeza is in. He (de Kock) has made himself unavailable for personal reasons," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss.

Reeza Hendricks comes in place of de Kock. The pressure would be on Hendricks as he may not have been mentally prepared for the opportunity.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul



South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi