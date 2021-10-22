Delhi: Legendary spinner Shane Warne has made a bold prediction ahead of the Super 12 stages of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, being played in The UAE and Oman. Apart from naming his two hot favourites to clinch the World T20 title, Warne has issued a strong notice to other teams who are taking Australia lightly in the shorter format. The former Aussie spinner also called Pakistan and defending champions West Indies exciting contenders for the trophy.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Kaif Backs Virat Kohli-led Team India to Win Title, Says MS Dhoni's Mentorship Provides Calmness

The 52-year-old Warner reckons India and England are the front-runners to win the title. Virat Kohli and Co. started their T20 World Cup campaign on a resounding note, winning both their warm-up matches (against England and Australia) in a comprehensive manner. “I think Eng & India have to go in as fav’s for the T/20 WC. NZ always perform well in @ICC events too. But I have a feeling the Aussies are being underestimated as they have a lot of match-winners in their squad. Then you have Pakistan & the Wi. Excited to see who will win,” Warne tweeted from his official handle. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Matthew Hayden Picks Two Indian Batters As Major Threat for Pakistan and It's Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

I think Eng & India have to go in as fav’s for the T/20 WC. NZ always perform well in @ICC events too. But I have a feeling the Aussies are being underestimated as they have a lot of match winners in their squad. Then you have Pakistan & the Wi. Excited to see who will win 🏆 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 21, 2021



In the Tweet, Warne also stated that the Australian team are being underestimated but they have a lot of match-winners in their squad who can turn the tables in the big tournament. Also Read - T20 World Cup: I Want India vs Pakistan Final So That Both Nations Can Come Together, Says Shoaib Akhtar

The legendary leg-spinner also backed the out-of-form Aussie opener David Warner and England captain Eoin Morgan to perform well in the tournament. Warne boldly declared out-of-form opener Warner and Morgan could be one of the “Player of the tournament” at the T20 World Cup despite the worst lead-in imaginable.

Ps Whoever wants to write of @davidwarner31 & @Eoin16 re their lack of form. Remember class is permanent & form is temporary – don’t be surprised if one of these players will be player of the tournament #ICCT20WorldCup2021 ! Who will win followers ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 21, 2021



“Ps Whoever wants to write of @davidwarner31@Eoin16 re their lack of form. Remember class is permanent form is temporary – don’t be surprised if one of these players will be player of the tournament #ICCT20WorldCup2021 ! Who will win followers ?” Warne tweeted.

Australia will open its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Before losing against India, Australia started the warmed-up for the big contest with a three-wicket win over the Black Caps at the Tolerance Oval.

Meanwhile, India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai while England will clash against West Indies in their opener on October 23.