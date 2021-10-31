Dubai: Ahead of the do-or-die game against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand, ex-India cricketer Ajit Agarkar offered an interesting suggestion that could give cover to Hardik Pandya’s inability to bowl four overs. Agarkar feels if India skipper and the premier batter of the side Kohli can chip in with an over or two – it would help tackle the bowling balance.Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh, How Team India Players Celebrated Halloween Ahead of NZ Game | PICS

“Maybe if Kohli bowls one or two overs in between then that would be the best possible solution for India as of now. There is a question mark now how much Hardik can deliver as a bowler,” Agarkar told ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - #DiwaliAsPerKohli Trends Bizarrely on Twitterverse Ahead of T20 World Cup Super 12 Game vs New Zealand

The ex-India allrounder also felt asking Hardik to bowl could be a risky option as he has not been at it over the past few months. “He hasn’t bowled in the last couple of months. And as a bowler, I know how difficult it is to come and bowl during a match situation. So I feel this shouldn’t happen where a bowler isn’t fully fit and that costs you the game. And the bowler won’t be at fault here. So it will be a risky option expecting the bowler, who has been out for so many months, to perform after only two days of practice,” he added. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 31 Sunday

With Pakistan winning three games on the trot and almost sealing a semi-final spot, only one other team from Group 2 can qualify for the next stage. With Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland being the other sides in the group, many believe either India or New Zealand can go through the semis. Hence, this game is also seen as a virtual knock-out by many.