Abu Dhabi: With India’s chances of making the knockouts hanging on thin ice, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were seen strategising on the eve of the must-win game against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Kohli and Dhoni were spotted discussing something and fans are going gaga over the pictures of the two legends that surfaced on social space.Also Read - Pakistan Cricket Team Win Hearts, Visit Namibia's Dressing Room to Congratulate Them; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Kohli in the pictures is seen paying attention to what Dhoni is saying. Looks like the camaraderie is still there and fans would be hopeful that their heroes come up with a big performance against Afghanistan, who would be no pushovers. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Pakistan Dominant Yet Again, Beat Namibia By 45 Runs to Qualify For Semis

Kohli has not been at his flowing best and he would hope to bounce back against Afghanistan. Also Read - SCO vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 32: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs New Zealand, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 3 Wednesday

Here are the images:

India needs to beat Afghanistan by a huge margin in order to be alive in the tournament. The Indians were handed crushing defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

It would be interesting to see if senior spinner Ravi Ashwin finally gets a game.

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq.