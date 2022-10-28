New Delhi: Australian captain Aaron Finch is in complete awe of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup thriller held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, last Sunday as the Men in Blue riding on Virat Kohli’s brilliance defeated their neighbours by 4 wickets.Also Read - Wasim Akram LAMBASTES Babar Azam Following Shock Loss vs Zimbabwe; Questions Shoaib Malik's Absence

Finch revealed that while watching the match at home actually made him nervous and he is looking forward to witness the rivalry live when he calls it a day from the game.

"Regardless of what the result is…I think the India-Pakistan game was amazing. I was actually sitting at home, nervous! I was nervous in the build-up watching that because I know how big a clash it is and I can't wait for the day that I can retire and go and watch an India-Pakistan game live somewhere," Finch told to Melinda Farrell on her YouTube channel.

On Virat Kohli, the Aussie captain said that it’s always a treat to watch the former India skipper at his very best.

“What it was…was a Virat Kohli masterclass! You always felt even though…… with three overs to go that if you’re still there…you know the amount of pressure that he puts on the opposition just by being there and yeah it was just great viewing”, he said.

”The outfield has taken a drenching over the last couple of weeks. That’s the wettest I’ve ever seen in this stadium. The run-ups were a real issue and around the inner circle, it was very wet. It’s more about players’ safety,” Finch said about the MCG pitch after the Australia vs England match was abandoned due to rain.