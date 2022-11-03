New Delhi: After India secured a tense five-run victory over Bangladesh in Group 2 Super 12 match in Men’s T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan accused talismanic batter Virat Kohli of fake fielding during the match, claiming that the umpires missed the incident and could have resulted in the opposition getting crucial five runs as penalty.Also Read - Virat Kohli Birthday: Puma Plans To Give A Fitting Tribute To Star India Batter

The incident that Hasan talked about going unnoticed took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase when Kohli feigned a throw while standing at point, as if he was relaying a throw coming from Arshdeep Singh from the deep off the bowling of Axar Patel.

Reacting to the incident, BCB's Cricket Operation Chairman, Jalal Yunus said that they will raise the controversial issue in a proper forum as per a report by Cricbuzz.

“We have spoken about it. You have seen it in the TV and everything happened in front of you. There was one regarding fake throw and we have notified the umpires about the fake throw but he said he did not notice it and that is the reason he did not take the review. Shakib discussed a lot about it with Erasmus and even spoke with him after game,” Jalal said.

“Secondly, Shakib had spoken about the wet field and he asked that he can take some more time and let the field get dried and start the game after the field is dried. But… the umpires’ decision is final and that is reason there was no place for argument. There was only one decision whether you will play or not play”, he further added.

“We have it in our head so that we can raise the issue in the proper forum,” he concluded.