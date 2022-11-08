Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes Hail India Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead of Semi-Final vs England

T20 World Cup 2022, Ind vs Eng: Calling him tactically very good, Buttler lauded his calmness. 

Updated: November 8, 2022 11:19 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 | Rohit Sharma with Jos Buttler @ Twitter

Adelaide: India captain Rohit Sharma may not have been among the runs, but as the leader of the side he has hardly put a foot wrong. Ahead of the mega World semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval, Jos Buttler hailed Rohit’s leadership skills. Calling him tactically very good, Buttler lauded his calmness.

“India is a brilliant team and Rohit Sharma is a brilliant captain – he is tactically very good, I think he has asked them to play with more freedom – he is so calm & makes batting effortless,” Buttler on Sunday Times.


Not just Buttler, former English captain Ben Stokes also lavished praise on Rohit. Stokes called him a big match player.

“Rohit Sharma is world class, you can’t take anything how he performed in last few games, he is big match player and one of the best to play this game,” Stokes said.

