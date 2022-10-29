Perth: After a couple of wins, the Indian team now moves to the western part of the Australian continent, where at Optus stadium in Perth – they take on a formidable South Africa. It is not going to be a walk in the park – like against the Netherlands – the Sunday blockbuster is expected to be a humdinger. Despite two wins of different natures, India still has loopholes that need to be addressed during the game against South Africa.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up, T20 WC 2022: Pakistan to CHEER For Rohit & Co

KL Rahul’s Form: The Indian opener has not gotten among the runs like he is expected to. Thanks to Virat Kohli’s cover-up, Rahul has still been protected. If he plays against South Africa, he would have eyes on him. There are talks that the team may opt for Rishabh Pant – but that is unlikely to happen. Also, given Rahul’s class – he would be expected to score big. Reports suggest that he is getting extra attention in the nets and the management is ready to back him. Being a stroke maker, Rahul likes the ball coming onto his bat and that is something he would like at the bouncy Perth strip. Also Read - LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Phillips Key For Big Finish, SL Eye Wickets

Death Bowling Woes: In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India has suffered in the death. Even if they start well, they cannot finish well. It is not every time that the batters will do the job – what if they fail – does our bowling department have the teeth and class to defend against a low score? At Perth, in all probability – India plays an extra seamer and it looks like it will be Harshal Patel. Will Harshal be the answer to India’s death-bowling woes? Also Read - IND vs SA: It Has Been A World Cup of Upsets, Says Former Cricketer Lance Klusener