LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: NZ-Pak Eye Spot in FINAL

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP: Follow ball-by-ball commentary updates. Check LIVE streaming details...

Updated: November 9, 2022 10:35 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finalists

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP

So, after a heart-stopping Sunday in Australia – we now have our four semi-finalists. India, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand are the four teams to make the cut. Four teams will now aim for the ultimate prize and that is the T20 WC 2022. New Zealand will play Pakistan in semi-final 1 at the Sydney Cricket ground, while India takes on England at the Adelaide Oval. Both matches promise a lot as all teams have superstars. There is a possibility that India take on Pakistan in the summit clash.

Live Updates

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: Buttler has confirmed that Phil Salt will replace Dawid Malan in the XI. Will the change be a blessing in disguise for the English side?

  • 10:02 AM IST
    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: Both Babar and Williamson would hope to find their groove and hope to lead their side to the final of T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.
  • 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: The strip is expected to assist spinners which means Shadab Khan could be a handful. Do not forget, NZ has Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

  • 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: Toss is likely to take place on the scheduled time in Sydney today. Stay hooked to india.com for all the latest.

  • 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: Do not forget, India takes on England tomorrow in semi-final 2 at the Adelaide Oval. That too promises to be a humdinger.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: The best part about today’s game is that the forecasts are clear skies. No rain is going to interrupt the game at Sydney today.

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest between the two teams as they are well-matched.

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the upcoming T20 World Cup semi-finals. New Zealand takes on Pakistan in semi-final 1 at the SCG.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: “It’s almost a bit like the India scenario with Virat (Kohli) coming into this tournament,” Ponting noted. “Sometimes you just have to stick with them and pick them and let them go because champion players will find a way to get the job done.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Ponting compared Afridi’s return to form to the way India’s Virat Kohli had sprung to life in Australia and indicated sometimes you just need to put your faith in the champion players to produce on the big stage.

