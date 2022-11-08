LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Stokes Hails Kohli; Ponting Makes BOLD Prediction

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP: Follow ball-by-ball commentary updates. Check LIVE streaming details...

Updated: November 8, 2022 11:52 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live score, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 live score streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, T20 World Cup 2022 timing, T20 World Cup 2022 weather, T20 World Cup 2022 live updates, T20 WC 2022, T20 WC 2022 live streaming, T20 WC 2022 live score updates, T20 WC 2022 live cricket score, T20 WC 2022 schedule, T20 WC 2022 timings, Ind vs Eng, India vs England, Ind vs Eng live streaming, Ind vs Eng live score streaming, Ind vs Eng live updates, NZ vs Pak, New Zealand vs Pakistan, NZ vs Pak live streaming, NZ vs Pak live score streaming, NZ vs Pak schedule, NZ vs Pak timing, Cricket News
T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finalists

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP

So, after a heart-stopping Sunday in Australia – we now have our four semi-finalists. India, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand are the four teams to make the cut. Four teams will now aim for the ultimate prize and that is the T20 WC 2022. New Zealand will play Pakistan in semi-final 1 at the Sydney Cricket ground, while India takes on England at the Adelaide Oval. Both matches promise a lot as all teams have superstars. There is a possibility that India take on Pakistan in the summit clash.

Also Read:

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP: Follow ball-by-ball commentary updates. Check LIVE streaming details…

Live Updates

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: At Sydney, the New Zealand vs Pakistan game promises to be a cracker. Both sides are well-matched and a close contest is expected.

  • 11:49 AM IST

  • 11:45 AM IST

  • 11:28 AM IST
    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: “He might say that he’s not back to 100 percent just yet, but from what I’ve seen it looks like he’s going along beautifully and he now holds the key for Pakistan progressing in the tournament,” Ricky Ponting hailed Shaheen Afridi.
  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Ben Stokes on India captain – “Rohit Sharma is world-class, you can’t take anything how he performed in last few games, he is a big match player and one of the best to play this game”.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Buttler on Rohit – “India is a brilliant team and Rohit Sharma is a brilliant captain – he is tactically very good, I think he has asked them to play with more freedom – he is so calm & makes batting effortless”.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: There are talks that Yuzvendra Chahal could be tried at Adelaide because wrist-spinners have always done well at the venue.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: “The most important thing about Suryakumar is that he played 200-250 matches in the domestic circuit before coming to international cricket,” Afridi heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav.

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: We are a night’s sleep away from semi-final 1 which takes place at the Sydney Cricket ground. New Zealand takes on Pakistan with both teams eyeing a spot in the summit clash.

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Bhatia said that Surya’s diet was built on a five-point agenda. Firstly, boost performance during both training and matches. Second and most important, help him maintain body fat within the athletic zone (12-15%). Thirdly, his diet should help him remain cognitively alert/energetic. The fourth point was about reduction of the need to refuel constantly with lesser cravings. Last but not the least, was promoting recovery, which is a must for an athlete.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 8, 2022 11:49 AM IST

Updated Date: November 8, 2022 11:52 AM IST