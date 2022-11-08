LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Stokes Hails Kohli; Ponting Makes BOLD Prediction

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP: Follow ball-by-ball commentary updates. Check LIVE streaming details...

Updated: November 8, 2022 1:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finalists

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP

So, after a heart-stopping Sunday in Australia – we now have our four semi-finalists. India, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand are the four teams to make the cut. Four teams will now aim for the ultimate prize and that is the T20 WC 2022. New Zealand will play Pakistan in semi-final 1 at the Sydney Cricket ground, while India takes on England at the Adelaide Oval. Both matches promise a lot as all teams have superstars. There is a possibility that India take on Pakistan in the summit clash.

Live Updates

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: The buzz is palpable around the two semi-finals. The fans are wishing that the team they are rooting for – wins.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Without a doubt, NZ has been the most consistent side. They would now like to take a step further and seal a spot for themselves in the summit clash.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Given the nature of the strip that is likely to assist slow bowlers, Pakistan would fancy their chances of making the summit clash.

  • 12:18 PM IST

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Waqar and Wasim have slammed PCB for sharing dressing-room clip ahead of the semi-final versus New Zealand.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: The update is that Rohit Sharma is fine now. He was hit on his wrist during a net session today. This should come as a good news for fans.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: At Sydney, the New Zealand vs Pakistan game promises to be a cracker. Both sides are well-matched and a close contest is expected.

  • 11:49 AM IST

Published Date: November 8, 2022 1:25 PM IST

Updated Date: November 8, 2022 1:28 PM IST