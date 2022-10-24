Perth: Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has indicated the defending champions will probably go with the same playing XI against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday, dismissing speculation the side might make a lot of changes after New Zealand thrashed them by 89 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 opening match on October 22.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed's Four-Fer Gives Bangladesh Narrow Nine-Run Win Over Netherlands

New Zealand openers Finn Allen (42) and Devon Conway (92 not out) took the game away from the hosts with their superb batting and then their quick bowlers dismissed Aaron Finch’s side for just 111 runs to complete a massive win. Also Read - As Virat Kohli Lights Up Diwali With Unbeaten 82, ICC Pays Tribute By Recounting His Five Best T20 WC Knocks

Marsh, who contributed just 16 runs in the opening game, also said the defending champions had been left with no choice but to bounce back. Also Read - South Africa vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Start Delayed Due to RAIN

“I think to my knowledge we’ll be playing the same 11 hopefully and stay the course,” said Marsh in the pre-match press conference here. “(We have to) Bounce back. It (defeat to New Zealand) was, obviously, a disappointing start. A massive build-up for us as a team; and I think it just goes to show in this World Cup and in Test cricket in general, if you are slightly off, they (opponents) jump us at the start and we’re on a back foot from there on in.

“Hopefully we can bounce back against Sri Lanka. They’re a good side. We know these conditions very well. The stadium should suit us more than them, so hopefully we can bounce back and get the World Cup underway,” added Marsh.

The match against reigning Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka could be a make-or-break contest for the hosts as a second defeat would most likely eliminate them, given the hosts have an abysmal net run rate.

“We don’t really have a choice now. Look, the nature of the tournament, you lose one game, your back is up against the wall. We know what’s in front of us now. I think what’s really important for us, and we’ve spoken about it, is not looking too far ahead. We have Sri Lanka tomorrow night. That’s all that matters for us. Hopefully we play well and get past that, and then we move on to England,” added Marsh.