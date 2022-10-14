Christchurch: Ahead of much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game, there is going to be a battle of two batters as well. While Mohammad Rizwan is the No. 1 batter in the world, India’s Suryakumar Yadav is just behind him at No. 2. But 24 hours back, Surya was the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022, Rizwan was 15 runs behind.Also Read - David Warner On Reports Of His Captaincy Unban - 'I Am A Leader, No Matter What!'

During the game against New Zealand, Rizwan edged Suryakumar to become the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022. Rizwan went past Surya's tally of 801 runs. The Pakistani opener reached the feat in 18 outings. He has been consistent throughout the year and is the biggest reason for Pakistan's success in T20Is lately.

Ahead of the mega clash against India, Rizwan – last week – broke the silence of what he thinks of the Indian star. Claiming that he likes the way Surya plays, Rizwan said one should look at things differently as he is an opener and the Indian is a middle-order bat.

“Good player hain Suryakumar Yadav. Jis tarah se woh khelte hain, mujhe bohot pasand he. Magar jaha tak cheezen he and different tarike se dekha jae kyunki middle order and top order mukhtalif cheezen hain,” said the Pak opener after the 21-run win over Bangladesh.

He continued, “Kabhi No.1 ke liye socha nahi hain jo demand he Pakistan ki woh pura karne ki koshish kar raha hu. No.1 or Man of the Match, aise kuch cheeze hain jo negative main le jati hain. Par main sochta nahi hu,” he added.

India takes on Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG.