Mumbai: The Indian squad was announced a couple of days back and there were not many surprises. Now that the squad is out, the focus now is on who makes the playing XI and the team combinations. While one may think that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are confirmed to open, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer proposed a unique XI. As per Jaffer, Rishabh Pant should open with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma should play at No. 4. He said this while citing the example of how MS Dhoni promoted Rohit to open in the 2013 CT.

"I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five. #INDvAUS #T20WC," he tweeted.

I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five. #INDvAUS #T20WC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 13, 2022

The Indian team would be one of the contenders heading into the T20 World Cup in Australia. It was a disappointing show in UAE last year in the T20 WC. The team would be egging to prove a point.