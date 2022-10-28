New Delhi: The two matches on the 13th day of the T20 World Cup 2022 didn’t end well as both the fixtures have been forced to call-off due to heavy rainfall without a ball being bowled. Both the above mentioned matches were scheduled at the MCG and the Melbourne weather played big spoilsport in the washout. Match no. 26 was Australia vs England and as things stand now Australia have an uphill task in hand, if they have any chance of qualifying for the Semis.Also Read - Aaron Finch in Complete Awe of India vs Pakistan Humdinger at MCG, Says Can't Wait to Retire and Watch it Live

In Group 1, New Zealand, England and Ireland occupy the first three sports, all with equal points with the Kiwis playing a match less than their other two competitors. The makeup of the Group will be far clearer by the end of New Zealand's fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Asia Cup 2022 Champions have hopes of springing a surprise and finishing in the top two of this group. But to do so they will likely need to beat at least one if not two of the teams ranked above them in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Sri Lanka have already come on the wrong side of the result against the tournament hosts, and can't really afford another loss.

In Group 2, India after winning back to back matches against Pakistan and Netherlands, lead the Group with 4 points followed by South Africa in second and Zimbabwe in 3rd. Surprisingly Pakistan are on the verge of going out of the tournament, if they fail to win their remaining games.

Right from the qualifiers, Kusal Mendis is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 176 runs. Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the Super 12 stage with 144 runs in two matches. Netherlands’ Bas de Leede right from the Qualifiers is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 9 wickets in 5 matches.