New Delhi: Another day of riveting cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup as England rode on fifties from Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, and a superb bowling effort by Sam Curran to register a clinical 20-run win over New Zealand in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Gabba here on Tuesday.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates, T20 World Cup: Shakib Makes BIZARRE Remark - Check DEETS

With this win, England have now displaced Australia from the second position in Group 1 on account of better NRR. New Zealand, however, is still sitting at the top of the group as their NRR of +2.233 is far superior than that of England and Australia. Also Read - England vs New Zealand Highlights Scorecard: ENG Won By 20 Runs

On the other hand in Match 32, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga grabbed three wickets for 13 runs as the 2014 T20 World Cup champions thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets to keep their hopes — however slim — alive of a semifinal berth here on Tuesday. Also Read - Aaron Finch's Performance Will be Pivotal To Australia's T20 World Cup Hopes: Chris Lynn

The victory sees Sri Lanka stay in contention for an unlikely semifinal berth, although they will need everything to go right for them if they are to finish in the top two in Group 1. Dasun Shanaka’s side will need to defeat England on Saturday — and have other results go their way — to have any chance of sneaking into the last-4.

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 207 runs. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga replaced Netherland’s Bas de Leede as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets in 7 matches.