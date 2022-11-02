Adelaide: India survived a Litton Das scare and rain interruption to go on top of Group 2 table with a tense five-run win over Bangladesh in their Super 12 match of Men’s T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.Also Read - IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: India Beats Bangladesh By 5 Runs, Fans Cheer With Joy - Watch Video

After fifties from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (64 not out) took India to a massive 184/6 in 20 overs, Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to the target with Das making a stunning 27-ball 60 as they reached 66 for no loss in the first seven overs. Also Read - Highlights | IND vs BAN Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: India Edge Out Bangladesh By 5 Runs In Thriller

But rain changed the equation to 151 in 16 overs. The rain break worked well in India’s favour as Rahul’s brilliant run-out of Das post rain break triggered a Bangladesh meltdown as they could make only 79 runs in the remaining nine overs, losing six wickets. Also Read - Virat Kohli Is Better Than Rohit Sharma For His Strike Rotation Ability, Says Gambhir. Do You Agree?

As per the points table, New Zealand lead the standings in Group 1 and following this thrilling win against Bangladesh, India reclaim their top spot in Group 2.

In Group 1, England and Australia occupy the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively and in Group 2, South Africa and Bangladesh are placed respectively after the Men in Blue.

Virat Kohli lead the standings in highest run-getter list with 220 runs in 4 innings, making him the leading run-scorer as well in the T20 World Cup history. As far as the bowlers are concerned, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga lead the standings with 13 wickets in 7 matches.

Rohit Sharma and Co. face Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 stage, this coming Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan face South Africa tomorrow in must-win game to keep themselves alive in the competition.

