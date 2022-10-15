T20 World Cup 2022 All-Captains PC Updates

History has been made even before the first-ball of the T20 World Cup 2022 has been bowled. For the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains will be together for a media opportunity in central Melbourne on Saturday, 15 October. The media event will take place at the Plaza Ballroom, where there will be an opportunity to hear from each captain and ask questions. It will also be streamed live via ICC’s Facebook channel. India’s Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Babar Azam too will be attending the media interaction on Saturday before their big clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).Also Read - #ArrestKohli Unnecessarily Trends on Twitter For THIS Reason. Check Deets