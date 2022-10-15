T20 World Cup 2022 All-Captains PC Updates

History has been made even before the first-ball of the T20 World Cup 2022 has been bowled. For the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains will be together for a media opportunity in central Melbourne on Saturday, 15 October.  The media event will take place at the Plaza Ballroom, where there will be an opportunity to hear from each captain and ask questions.  It will also be streamed live via ICC’s Facebook channel. India’s Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Babar Azam too will be attending the media interaction on Saturday before their big clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).Also Read - #ArrestKohli Unnecessarily Trends on Twitter For THIS Reason. Check Deets

Live Updates

  • 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 PC Updates: “We have got an exciting team. Most are new, all of us are T20Is for the first time in Australia including me, so what’s new! We are playing four games against very good sides. We are prepared enough to do well,” Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 PC Updates: Rohit also said that he hopes Suryakumar becomes India’s X-factor in Australia. “Surya is in great form, hope he keeps on batting well in the middle order. He is very confident. Whenever he plays he changes the game. Hope he becomes the ex-factor,” he said.

  • 8:25 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 WC 2022 All-Captains PC Updates: The qualifying stage of the tournament will begin from October 16 onwards where four teams will be vying for a spot in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 All-Captains PC Updates: Can you believe this? Babar Azam is cutting the cake which was made specially by Australia’s Aaron Finch. Today’s Babar’s birthday.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 All-Captains PC Updates: The mega event starts tomorrow where Sri Lanka would take on Namibia in the opener. As per IST, the match starts at 9:30 AM.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 All-Captains PC Updates: It is for the first time that all-team captains are addressing the press together. Australia is all-ready to host the world.

  • 8:05 AM IST

  • 8:02 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 All-Captains PC Updates: “For our game on 23rd, we will be well prepared. Everyone knows who is going to play. I don’t believe in last-minute decisions,” Rohit on Ind-Pak match.

  • 8:01 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 All-Captains PC Updates: “When you play India, it’s a high intensity game. Fans also wait for it. We enjoy it on the field. We tried to play good cricket,” Babar on Ind-Pak Game.

  • 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 All-Captains PC Updates: “Definitely. Shaheen and Fakhar have come back. We have six days for the first match, so we utilise these warm-up matches. Shaheen is fully fit and dedicated to give his 100 percent. So we are looking forward to seeing him play,” Babar confirms availability of Shaheen and Fakhar.