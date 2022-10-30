New Delhi: Rishabh Pant comes in for the wicketkeeping for India as Dinesh Karthik is walking off the field with an injury against South Africa. Pant who was a substitute wicketkeeper walks out to the middle with a smile on his face.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa BUZZ: Rishabh Pant Replaces Dinesh Karthik MID-GAME

Despite the wicket-keeping Dinesh Karthik was unable to score as well, the Indian finisher just scored six runs in fifteen balls. Also Read - Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Stubbs Departs, India Fightback

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Dinesh Karthik’s disappearance: Also Read - Virat Kohli Drops a Catch; Rohit Sharma Misses Runout - Pakistan Fans REACT During Ind-SA T20 World Cup Game

Breaking: Rohit Sharma after realising heavy hate on Twitter for missing out Rishabh Pant for KL Rahul, brings Pant in during the last 5 Overs of the game to pacify #TeamIndia fans.#RishabhPant #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) October 30, 2022

We want you in every Match Rishabh Pant in place of DK is very Good option!!#RishabhPant #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/zIuZmcDsbu — Cric (@Lavdeep19860429) October 30, 2022

#INDvsSA #RishabhPant I hope in the next match Rishabh Pant gets the chance to open instead of Rahul, at least give him the chance to bat , Rahul is so consistent with his low scores , he’ll make a great comeback until then RP should play — Sanket Shrivastava (@SanketS89050827) October 30, 2022

Brief Scores: India 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15) against South Africa