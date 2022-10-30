New Delhi: Rishabh Pant comes in for the wicketkeeping for India as Dinesh Karthik is walking off the field with an injury against South Africa. Pant who was a substitute wicketkeeper walks out to the middle with a smile on his face.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa BUZZ: Rishabh Pant Replaces Dinesh Karthik MID-GAME
Despite the wicket-keeping Dinesh Karthik was unable to score as well, the Indian finisher just scored six runs in fifteen balls.
Here is how Twitterati reacted to Dinesh Karthik's disappearance:
Brief Scores: India 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15) against South Africa