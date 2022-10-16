T20 World Cup 2022: It was 2007 when the current team India captain Rohit Sharma played his first World Cup ever. Back then he had no idea about the shortest version of the game. Fifteen years later he has become a veteran and is leading his team at the world event. In fact, Rohit Sharma is one of just four players at this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that took part in the inaugural event 15 years ago.Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Namibia Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Smit-FryLinck Stand Crosses 50; SL Holds Advantage

In the inaugural T20 World Cup event, Rohit left a mark by scoring a match-winning unbeaten 30 coming into bat at number six in the final against arch-rival Pakistan in Johannesburg. A lot has changed about the game since then yet the pressure to win on the world stage remains the same. Rohit is keen to help the side pick up a second T20 World Cup crown this time around in his role as skipper.

Skipper Reflects On His T20 Journey

According to Rohit, he had very little to no idea about this format in 2007. Rohit admitted that the game has evolved a lot since then. Back then he watched on in awe as MS Dhoni led India to the title. "When I was picked for that World Cup I did not go with any expectations about myself," Rohit said in Melbourne.

“I just wanted to enjoy the tournament and play the tournament as it was my first ever World Cup,” said Rohit.

“I had no understanding of what it was like to be part of a World Cup and how big it was going to be until we actually won the World Cup.” “It has been a long journey and the game has evolved so much,” Rohit reflected. “You can literally see how it is played now compared to what it was like in 2007. 140 or 150 was a good score back then and now people try and get that score in 14 or 15 overs.”

Tough Challenge Awaits Team India

Rohit Sharma has his task cut out to win the T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit and Co. need to find that balance between going out all guns blazing and risking losing too many wickets vs playing a bit too defensively for the likings of T20 demands.

India will be in action in their final warm-up game against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, before they fly to Melbourne to take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the MCG on October 23.