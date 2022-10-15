Rohit Sharma speaks: The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to start in a few hours from now. On the occasion, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma drew a very interesting analogy when asked about his feelings toward the big tournament.Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Shares 'Kota Factory' Meme In Response To Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam Bromance

This is the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament scheduled to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, all-team captains’ addressed the media on Saturday.

Rohit said, “Lot of the guys haven’t been to Australia. That’s was the reason we are going there early and get used to the conditions there, which is why we are first going to Perth, try and play on those bouncy pitches and see what we can do there.

“Out of the 15 squad members, only seven or eight members have been to Australia before, so half of the squad has not been there before.

“We wanted to make the effort to go in early and get some practice games. We have played a couple of practice games against Western Australia, plus there are the two ICC practice games. So, that will help us get into our rhythm, what sort of combinations we can play.”

Hosts Australia are also the defending champions.

The biggest clash of the tournament, India versus Pakistan, would be played on October 23 at the MCG.