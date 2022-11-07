LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Updates: DREAM India-Pakistan Final on CARDS

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP: Follow ball-by-ball commentary updates. Check LIVE streaming details...

Updated: November 7, 2022 6:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finalists

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP

So, after a heart-stopping Sunday in Australia – we now have our four semi-finalists. India, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand are the four teams to make the cut. Four teams will now aim for the ultimate prize and that is the T20 WC 2022. New Zealand will play Pakistan in semi-final 1 at the Sydney Cricket ground, while India takes on England at the Adelaide Oval. Both matches promise a lot as all teams have superstars. There is a possibility that India take on Pakistan in the summit clash.

Live Updates

  • 6:37 PM IST

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: England and India have faced each other in three matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 3 games, England has won 1 whereas India has come out on top twice.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: India and England have faced each other in 22 matches in T20. Out of these 22 games, India has won 12 whereas England has come out victorious on 10 occasions.

  • 6:15 PM IST

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: In India and Pakistan, fans are praying for the Dream Final. Will that happen, only time will tell.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: There are whispers that Karthik would be back in the XI and Pant would have to make way for him. We will have to wait and see what exactly happens.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: In the next few days, the respective teams will train and get used to conditions ahead of the semi-final. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: From Buttler to Stokes, England are a formidable unit and on their day they could beat anyone. India need to have their plans in place.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: England is a formidable unit and they would hope they can counter the threat of the Indian batting. It will not be easy tough.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: So yes, the BCCI has posted a clip where you can see the Indian team reaching Adelaide where they play their semi-final game versus England.

Published Date: November 7, 2022 6:55 PM IST

Updated Date: November 7, 2022 6:57 PM IST