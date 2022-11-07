LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Updates: DREAM India-Pakistan Final on CARDS

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP: Follow ball-by-ball commentary updates. Check LIVE streaming details...

Updated: November 7, 2022 3:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finalists

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP

So, after a heart-stopping Sunday in Australia – we now have our four semi-finalists. India, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand are the four teams to make the cut. Four teams will now aim for the ultimate prize and that is the T20 WC 2022. New Zealand will play Pakistan in semi-final 1 at the Sydney Cricket ground, while India takes on England at the Adelaide Oval. Both matches promise a lot as all teams have superstars. There is a possibility that India take on Pakistan in the summit clash.

Live Updates

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: So yes, the BCCI has posted a clip where you can see the Indian team reaching Adelaide where they play their semi-final game versus England.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: It will not be wrong to say that New Zealand has been the most impressive side in the competition in Australia. They would start favourites against Pakistan.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: Pakistan would be high on confidence after their win over Bangladesh. They may not start favourites versus New Zealand, but surely – they will not be pushovers.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F Updates: So what happens if the semi-final is washed out? Do not worry, there is a Reserve Day for that. And if the Reserve Day is washed out, it boils down to group points and Net Run-Rate.

  • 2:55 PM IST

  • 2:51 PM IST
    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: Standing on the verge of an early exit from the tournament following defeats against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage, Pakistan were handed a lifeline after the Netherlands shocked South Africa by 13 runs at the same venue earlier in the day.
  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: “There was that kind of thinking that potentially it was going to be a different result but the moment that Pakistan cricket fires off with intent and starts to reveal its teeth, they become a real threat. There will be no one in this world, in this competition that would want to face us right now, not one. They thought that they got rid of us. Now, they’re not going to get rid of us,” Hayden said in the dressing-room.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: India coach Rahul Dravid believes Rishabh Pant could be useful in the games ahead in the competition. Does that mean he is in the XI for the semi-final?

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: Just imagine, if both India and Pakistan lose their respective semi-finals – then it would be a 2019 repeat where England takes on New Zealand in the summit clash.

