Updated: November 7, 2022 2:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finalists

LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final BUILD-UP

So, after a heart-stopping Sunday in Australia – we now have our four semi-finalists. India, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand are the four teams to make the cut. Four teams will now aim for the ultimate prize and that is the T20 WC 2022. New Zealand will play Pakistan in semi-final 1 at the Sydney Cricket ground, while India takes on England at the Adelaide Oval. Both matches promise a lot as all teams have superstars. There is a possibility that India take on Pakistan in the summit clash.

Live Updates

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: Just imagine, if both India and Pakistan lose their respective semi-finals – then it would be a 2019 repeat where England takes on New Zealand in the summit clash.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: Fans would be hoping for a ‘dream’ India-Pakistan final. How exciting would that be? Will that happen, only time will tell…

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: At Adelaide, India would feel they have the advantage – thanks to Kohli’s record at the venue. England would be no pushovers for sure.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: Arshdeep Singh with 10 wickets is at the second spot for the most number of wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022.

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: With 246 runs to his name, Virat Kohli is the top run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar Yadav with 225 runs finds himself in the third spot.

  • 1:31 PM IST

  • 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: It would be interesting to see if any of the four semi-finalists are ready to make changes to their XI in the semi-final or not.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: There have been some massive upsets in this tournament, but the one that made a massive impact was the Netherlands getting the better of South Africa.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 S/F BUILD-UP: What if India plays Pakistan in the summit clash? It would be a treat for cricket, the sport. Fans would pack the venue for that, certainly.

Published Date: November 7, 2022 2:21 PM IST

Updated Date: November 7, 2022 2:22 PM IST