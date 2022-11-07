T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi Retorts On Criticism By Former Cricketers, Watch Video

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi Retorts On Criticism By Former Cricketers, Watch Video (Credits: Shaheen Afridi/Twitter)

New Delhi: In one of the most interesting turn of events in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan Cricket Team qualified for the semi finals from Group 2 on Sunday after beating Bangladesh by 5 wickets at the Adelaide Oval. After the match, Pakistan’s mainstay Shaheen Shah Afridi addressed media and acknowledged support and prayers from the fans and even credited them for the team’s success.

However, Shaheen also added that the team also needs support when they are not in a great position. While responding to a journalist’s question, here’s what the 22-year-old said. Check out the video here:

Shaheen Shah : Jo hamaray Top cricketers Hain unko chaia mushkil time mai Team ko support karay pic.twitter.com/aYuEznetZX — Shizza~♪ (@shizzapizzaa) November 6, 2022

Fans ki vajah se hi ham semi-final me pohoche hain. Unki dua hai, jo apne log karte hain. Mera ye hai ki kabhi kabhi dil ko lagta hai ki jo hamaare top ke cricketer hain, unko chahiye ki mushkil time me vo team ko support karein. Ye nahi ki ham semi-final aur final jeete, fir support kare. Team ko support uss time chahiye jab team haare. Logon ki dua ki vajah se ham semi-final jeete, unka support hamesha hamaare saath hai.

(We reached the semi-finals because of fan’s prayers. I sometimes feel in my heart that our top cricketers need to support us at our difficult times, and not when we reach semi-finals or finals. Team needs support when we lose. We won because of the fans’ prayers and their support),” said Shaheen.

Pakistan got a golden opportunity to make it to the last-four stage after South Africa choked in front of a spirited Netherlands to crash out of the T20 World Cup ahead of the clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the same ground.