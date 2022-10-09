Ranchi: In a fortnight, India would take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup game in Australia. While predictions are being made over the match, former cricketer Shahid Afridi has made a huge statement over India’s approach changing towards Pakistan after MS Dhoni. Afridi reckoned when Dhoni was leading the side, they took the Pakistan game as any other game and did not sweat over it. The veteran Pakistan all-rounder feels that has changed.Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Western Australia XI: SKY, Pacers Power IND to 13-Run Win

"Agar aap India ke team ko uthake dekhe, pichle kuch aarse main, Dhoni ke daur me agar aap dekhe toh unhone aapni approach ko change kardiya. Unhone Pakistan team ko…woh joh Pakistan-India hota tha woh khatam kardiya tha. Kyunki woh continuous jeetein jaa rahein the. Unhone soch badli apne, unhone Australia, England, South Africa…uss level pe unke jo top batsmen the unhone unke saath muqabla karna shuru kardiya tha. Unhone Pakistan ko, sorry to say, side main rakh diya tha. Par aab woh cheez wapas aa rahein hain and of course wapas ayegi. Approach bohot important he to decide aap apne aap ko kis level me rakhna chahatein hain," he said on Samaa TV.