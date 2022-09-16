Colombo: The West Indies, win or lose, always fascinate. The sheer music and joy that can be cricket in the Caribbean, dances in their success but doesn’t really always go silent when the side is losing. For the nations that make the West Indies, cricket is another long party and irrespective of who wins or loses, the party goes on. That said, the cricketers still play with a lot of pride, and the current lot also have the unenviable job of emulating some past giants. With a brand-new look, the West Indies could be full of new ideas and hopes as they embark on their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.Also Read - T20 World Cup Squads: Pakistan Don’t Get Tempted By Past Reputations, Add Some New Names

Gone are the days of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. If there are any remnants from those days, they would probably be in Jason Holder and, to an extent, skipper Nicholas Pooran. The rest are all going to be in some way or the other stepping into the unknown.

Pooran himself will be a lynchpin in the batting, with names like Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis and Brandon King to share the burden.

The skipper has added to his multifaceted profile by using his own version of leg-spin to decent effect in the recent past though the spin department will largely be in the hands of Akeal Hosein and maybe all-rounder Yannic Cariah.

The fast bowling, for so long a Caribbean strength, is now a different weapon. Quite a few left-arm seamers, with veteran Sheldon Cottrell being added to Obed McCoy and Raymon Reifer, with Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith in the list.

The West Indies won’t have it easy. Gone are the days when they would just have to land up and claim the trophies. But whenever they have been written off as cricket seems to wane, the Calypso Kings have always showed us some new moves.

But they are also the only side to have won the T20 World Cup twice, in 2012 and 2016. Both times, they were not among the favourites. So never say never.

Whatever they do, it will be with flair. Whether that flair ends in results as they seek their T20 World Cup title, one will have to wait and see.

Squad: Nicholas Pooran (capt), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.