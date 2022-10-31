Perth: Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh have added another feather to their cap despite India losing the match against South Africa. After opting to bat first India got a bad start as Men in Blue lost half of their side with just 49 on board but South African pacers enjoyed the pace and bounce in Perth. Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 of 40 runs knock made Rohit & Co. back in the game.Also Read - Virender Sehwag Backs Rishabh Pant Over Injured Dinesh Karthik in India's T20 World Cup Playing XI vs Bangladesh

Perth was not good for batting as Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh also picked up Proteas’ two wickets in quick succession he sent back Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in his first over. After this skipper, Temba Bavuma also lost his wicket and South Africa lost three wickets on 24 runs inside the powerplay. Also Read - Australia vs Ireland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the records that were broken by Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav in IND vs SA Clash. Also Read - AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Ireland T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST October 31 Mon

Suryakumar Yadav

In form Suryakumar Yadav is arguably the most successful batter at the moment. When India’s batting was seen struggling against South Africa the Mumbai lad smashed 68 runs against 40 balls with that knock Suryakumar has now scored the most 50+ T20I scores while batting at No. 4 or below for India. Apart from this record Suryakumar became the first Indian ever to smash more than 900 T20I runs in a single calendar year.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022 the pacer was seen in lethal form against South Africa and gave India a promising start as he sent Quinton de Kock packing on his first ball. Just after De Kock’s wicket Arshdeep scalped Rilee Rossouw on a two-ball duck as well.

After Dismissing Rilee Rossouw Arshdeep sets a unique record as the left-arm pacer became the first-ever player to dismiss a particular batter for a duck thrice in his T20I career.

Brief Scores: India 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15) lose to South Africa 137/5 in 19.4 overs (David Miller 59 not out, Aiden Markram 52; Arshdeep Singh 2/25, Mohammed Shami 1/13) by five wickets