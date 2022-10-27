Sydney: KL Rahul’s poor show continues against Netherlands as well as the Indian opener was dismissed for only 9 as the Men in Blue lost their early wicket early in the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SKY-Kohli Power India to 179/2

Rahul scored only 4 against Pakistan and in today's match, a full length delivery angled in by van Meekeren struck him pad first as the Lucknow Super Giants skipper miscued his flick.

Netizens have taken to Twitter and have slammed him heavily for his poor run with the bat.

No other player is as consistent as KL Rahul. Run nhi banana mtlb nhi banana, samne koi bhi team ho. #INDvsNED — mufflrman (@mufflrman) October 27, 2022

Every Tom Dick and Harry can get up from bed, not warm up and still dismiss KL Rahul. #T20WorldCup — Yash Sunil Runwal (@duddalyash) October 27, 2022

9(12), Strike rate- 75 against mighty Netherlands.

This is KL Rahul’s World, We are just living in it…bow down for the King Rahul ‍♂️ #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/ysMXw6sysu — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) October 27, 2022

Summary of KL Rahul innings in every match pic.twitter.com/bJFpyU8D3T — Say My Name (@Its_Heisen_berg) October 27, 2022

Why is KL Rahul never rrsted for a match??? Plsssss so embarrassinggg to see him get out early and never perform only plays well in IPL. Prolly the worst opener for India that I have seen. — Saniya Pathan (@saaniisweet_2) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul should be forced to take Retirement #T20WorldCup2022 #INDvNED — Divyanshu (@Divyanshu_dp) October 27, 2022

Both the opening batters refused to take a review of the LBW call and then later on it was seen that despite of pitching and getting the impact on line, the ball missed the stumps by a whisker and a result the fans were more furious towards him and the skipper as well.