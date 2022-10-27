Sydney: KL Rahul’s poor show continues against Netherlands as well as the Indian opener was dismissed for only 9 as the Men in Blue lost their early wicket early in the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SKY-Kohli Power India to 179/2
Rahul scored only 4 against Pakistan and in today's match, a full length delivery angled in by van Meekeren struck him pad first as the Lucknow Super Giants skipper miscued his flick.
Netizens have taken to Twitter and have slammed him heavily for his poor run with the bat.
Both the opening batters refused to take a review of the LBW call and then later on it was seen that despite of pitching and getting the impact on line, the ball missed the stumps by a whisker and a result the fans were more furious towards him and the skipper as well.