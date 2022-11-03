Adelaide: Virat Kohli after a hiccup against South Africa in the previous match, came back strongly against Bangladesh with a well deserved 44-ball 64 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.Also Read - Team India's Sidearm Thrower Raghu Wins Hearts, Cleans Shoes of Players to Prevent Them From Slipping

Kohli took the entire social media by storm with his match winning knock of 82 against Pakistan, he struck another fifty in the following match against Netherlands and then in the match against the Proteas, Virat departed early. Also Read - Virat Kohli Says He Was Grinning From Ear to Ear When Australia Won the Rights For T20 World Cup

After becoming this edition’s leading run-getter and tournament’s all-time highest run-scorer, the former India skipper added yet another feather to his cap as he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs by an Indian in Australia across all formats of the game. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise on KL Rahul, Says If He Bats the Way he Can, he Puts the Team in Different Position

Indians with Most runs in Australia

3350 – Virat Kohli*

3300 – Sachin Tendulkar

1991 – Rohit Sharma Virat kohli owns the stats and streets in australia#ViratKohli #KingKohli #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup #viratkohli #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/rilUj0iKZb — V͙i͙r͙a͙t͙i͙a͙n͙♟ (@ayush_viratian) November 2, 2022

Kohli top-scored in the rain-curtailed game which ended in a tense, five-run win for India.

Kohli hit his first Test ton in 2012 in Adelaide. Then, on his Test captaincy debut two years later, he hit hundreds in each innings at the same venue and nearly led India to a famous victory.

“I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting,” he said.

Kohli hit eights fours and a six during his stay in the middle, which also saw him form a 67-run partnership for the second wicket with KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) after the departure of skipper Rohit Sharma.

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145 for six in the end.