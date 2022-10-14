Perth: Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya would be the key to India’s fortunes at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. On Thursday, Kohli was seen passing batting tips to Hardik after India’s 36-run loss to Western Australia XI in the second warm-up game at Perth. Going by the clip, it seems like Kohli was explaining to Hardik about the conditions in Australia and what should be done to combat that. It is a 20-minute-long conversation between the star players. Fans would be hoping Hardik comes good with the bat.Also Read - David Warner On Reports Of His Captaincy Unban - 'I Am A Leader, No Matter What!'

KL Rahul finished as the top scorer (74 off 55) for India in the chase. India finished on 132/8 after 20 overs in response to Australia’s 168. Australia finish on 168/8 after 20 overs.

Meanwhile, India play two more warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand before they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan has got the better of the Indian team on two occasions in T20Is this year. They beat India in the Asia Cup, twice. Pakistan also beat India in the T20 World Cup in 2021 in Dubai. It is expected to be a cracker when the two sides meet at the iconic MCG.

But again, at the MCG – the conditions would be different. It would be interesting to see the respective playing XIs the two sides’ field. Unfortunately, there are predictions of rain on October 23. On current head-to-head, Pakistan start favourites against India. You surely do not want to miss this!