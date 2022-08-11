New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been subject to heavy criticism in recent times because his bat has not done the talking. So are there questions overs his spot in the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup if his Asia Cup does not go well? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra admitted that Kohli’s form is a concern and hoped that his flight will take off during the Asia Cup and the six T20Is that follow after that and that would keep him in good stead ahead of the WC.Also Read - Shubman Gill on Critics Ahead of Zimbabwe Tour, Claims 'I Don't Really Care'

"But six matches in the Asia Cup and six more T20Is after that and then the World Cup, this is where the flight must take off. Virat Kohli will remain on this list at No. 1. God forbid, I don't even want to say what will happen if the Asia Cup is not good. I hope it will not be bad and after that there will be no discussion on his name."

Making a valid point about not getting a real picture out of Kohli's recent numbers, Chopra added: "He has played just four T20Is in almost 10 months, in which he scored a total of 80 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 129. But if you play only four matches in 10 months, there is nothing to read."

Kohli would feature in his 100th T20I when India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited clash in the upcoming Asia Cup. It was the same venue where Pakistan beat India for the first-time in a World Cup game last year.