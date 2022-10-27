Perth: Zimbabwe did the unthinkable on Thursday as they pulled off a sensational performance to beat Pakistan by a run in the T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage at the Perth Stadium.Also Read - Highlights PAK vs ZIM Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 1 Run

As soon as the match ended, 'PAK Bean', trended on Twitter, which shows a Mr. Bean impersonator, which was originally played by Rowan Atkinson becoming the talk of the town. So who is this Pakistan Bean?

Just before the match, a Zimbabwe fan, named Ngugi Chasura accused Pakistan of sending a 'fake' Mr. Bean to Harare back in 2016 and desperately wanted a revenge against the Asian nation.

The so-called PAK Bean is actually Asif Mohammad, who is a Pakistani comedian and almost a spitting image of the original Mr. Bean. Back in 2016, PAK Bean performed at the Harare International Conference Centre with other artists and was a massive flop show. The show’s ticket was 10 USD and actually had no value for money.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

What happened brother? — Sam Pakistani (@realsammalik) October 25, 2022

So soon after the match, the picture of PAK Bean along with the word ‘revenge’ trended immensely on Twitter.

Revenge taken by Zimbabwe! pic.twitter.com/UTOS4wRCSB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2022

When Zimbabwe ask for Mr. Bean, you give them Mr. Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 27, 2022

Revenge has been taken and its sweet pic.twitter.com/3AypicswTv — christian (@peaceful_gent) October 27, 2022