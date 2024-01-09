Home

Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Have Good Chance In USA And West Indies, Believes Shakib Al Hasan

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Have Good Chance In USA And West Indies, Believes Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh have been drawn in Group D along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal.

Shakib Al Hasan will be playing in BPL for Rangpur Riders. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan felt they have a bright chance in the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies as the all-rounder believes the conditions will suit the Bangla Tigers. Bangladesh have been drawn probably in a group of death with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal in Pool D.

Trending Now

“The tournament will take place in the US and the West Indies. The condition will suit our style of cricket. So, we have a good chance,” Shakib told reporters on Tuesday.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.