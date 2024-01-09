Home

BCCI’s ‘Directionless’ Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Move Gets Criticised

While some felt it is form and not age when a player is selected, others reckoned picking Rohit and Virat is taking a step back.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming T20Is versus Afghanistan. This was an important squad selection as this is the year of the T20 World Cup. There were many speculations over will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the T20 fold. The two premier batters were picked in the squad and that drew mixed reactions. While some felt it is form and not age when a player is selected, others reckoned picking Rohit and Virat is taking a step back.

“I was slightly surprised because I thought the team had moved on from Rohit and Kohli. The main criticism was the lack of intent from the senior players in the last T20 World Cup. But then again, you need to keep in mind the kind of tracks you are expecting in the West Indies – are you expecting a 180 or 200-run wicket to 160-ish kind of tracks? To be very honest, I do not find any direction here for India in the last one year. If they had to go back to Kohli and Rohit…given the squads we had in the last one year, it is like going back to square one,” former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said.

India’s Squad For Afghanistan T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

The opening T20I takes place on January 11 in Mohali.

