T20 World Cup 2024: Not Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh Frontrunner To Lead Australia In USA And West Indies

Mitchell Marsh has been captaining the Australian T20I side since Aaron Finch’s retirement in 2022.

Mitchell Marsh is likely to lead Australia in T20 World Cup 2024.

New Delhi: All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies, according to head coach Andrew McDonald. While Pat Cummins has been immensely successful in ODIs and Tests, winning the 50-over World Cup and World Test Championship (both in 2023), Marsh has led the national team in the shortest format of the game since Aaron Finch’s retirement in 2022.

At times when Marsh was rested in T20Is, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade filled the void while Cummins also remained as an option. With no T20Is scheduled for Australia until their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Oman on June 6, McDonald is expected to make a formal recommendation to Cricket Australia to hand over the reins to Marsh.

“I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas,” McDonald was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. For the unknown, McDonald, along with chairman George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide forms the Cricket Australia men’s selection panel.

“We’re happy and comfortable with the way he’s been able to operate with that T20 team. We think he’s the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course,” he added. As far his captaincy stats are concerned, Marsh led Australia to 3-0 away series win against South Africa (2023) and won 2-1 in the home series against West Indies (2024).

Against New Zealand, Marsh led Australia in two games, winning both. The T20 World Cup 2024 starts on June 1 and will feature 20 teams in 55 matches to be played across nine cities in USA and West Indies. Champions in 2021, Australia have been clubbed in Group B along with defending champions England, Oman, Namibia and Scotland.

Australia will open their campaign against Oman on June 6th at Kensington Oval in Barbados. At the same venue, Australia will then take on England three days later before heading to Antigua to face Namibia at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium on June 12. Australia’s final group game is against Scotland on June 16 at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia.

The semifinals have been scheduled at Trinidad (June 27) and Guayana (28) while Barbados will host the final on June 29. England and Pakistan were finalists at the last T20 World Cup in Australia. Pakistan finished runners-up.

After the T20 World Cup, the Australian team will play a series of white-ball fixtures against England in September, a limited-overs home series against Pakistan in November before hosting India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

