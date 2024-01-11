Home

Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Out-of-Box Suggestion’ to BCCI if Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Have Ordinary IPL

T20 World Cup 2024: Do you agree with Gavaskar on having Rohit, Kohli in the dressing-room and not in the XI?

Mumbai: With time running out, Team India could find themselves in a spot with the T20 World Cup coming up. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made it back into the T20I fold, but with very less games left ahead of the mega-event, what happens if the two senior batters have an ordinary IPL. Addressing this, Gavaskar reckoned whatever be their form, the two cricketers should at least be part of the dugout as that will help boost the morale of the side.

“I feel the IPL form will be crucial because that will be the current form. The Afghanistan series is in January. The World Cup is in June. So whoever has good form in March, April and May should be given consideration first, that performance should be given consideration. Along with that, I will also say that even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an ordinary IPL, but they score runs there, you cannot score runs in every match, but suppose they make good contributions in five out of 14 matches, you will have to take advantage of their experience, and you can probably pick them in the team,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“I will also say that, it’s an out-of-the-box suggestion, you can take them along with the team as well, if you cannot pick them in the 14 (15), because of their experience. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the dugout, imagine what will be the team’s confidence,” Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, India would play Afghanistan today in the first T20I at Mohali. Kohli would be missing the game due to personal reasons.

